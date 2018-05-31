CLARENCE, N.Y. — Loretta Kaminsky is proof that age is nothing but a number. She's an 81-year-old fitness instructor who has no signs of slowing down.

She became a certified Zumba instructor four years ago. Today, she teaches as many as 10 classes per week at the YMCA and different senior living communities in Western New York.

She even has a new job teaching fitness classes aboard cruises that cater to seniors, especially those with health problems like Alzheimer's.

She recalls the last cruise she was on and a man who approached her after her class.

"One by one the Alzheimer's people got up and just started moving. I was brought to tears. The caregivers were brought to tears," said Kaminsky. "A man came up to me and said 'I used to be a disc jockey before I had Alzheimer's. You've brought music back to me.'"

Kaminsky is also a 45-year breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed at age 37. She had three young children at the time. Cancer treatment options weren't what they are today, and she considers herself very lucky to be alive and in good health today.

"Every day that I'm here is a gift for me. That's what I hope to give to other seniors. I want to show them you can have a medical problem, but it doesn't stop you from having a wonderful day," said Kaminsky.

