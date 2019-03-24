ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriffs are investigating the death of 8-year-old Jamielath Kabba, after she was found unresponsive in a pool at the Residence Inn Mariott in Henrietta.

The Sheriff's Office says an adult and another child were in the pool at the time of the incident. Kabba was retrieved from the pool's deep end after 11 minutes passed. Then, authorities say CPR was performed on the child.

Kabba was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are still investigating to determine what led to the drowning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office extends their condolences to Kabba's family and friends.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Buffalo Police: Person shot multiple times on Eller Avenue

Amherst Police find man who had been reported as missing

Judge says New York’s stun gun ban is unconstitutional