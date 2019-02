BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Clarence attorney will not see any jail time for admitting to stealing over $200,000 from his elderly client.

Erie County Court judge Susan Eagan Wednesday sentenced 79-year-old Carl Kustell to a conditional discharge, along with 100 hours of community service and restitution for the $236,250 he stole.

In December, he pleaded guilty to a single count of grand larceny. He's since been disbarred from practicing law.