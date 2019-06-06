BUFFALO, N.Y. — A number of young patients at Oishei Children's Hospital have something to smile about today, thanks to the legacy of one local kid.

The family and friends of Sebastian Bradley brought just about 740 brand new LEGO sets to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. It was all the result of a month-long LEGO collection drive in May.

According to Sebastian's Lego Club organizers, the average number of donations at prior drop-offs was about 300 LEGO sets.

The largest number of donations came from Geico and those who work at the West Seneca office, with 420 LEGO sets. Forest Elementary School in Williamsville donated 148 sets. The Buffalo Fire Fighter's Union IAFF Local 282 donated just over 100 sets. The remainder was donated at a variety of drop-off locations.

Friends, and co-workers of Sebastian's parents at Geico, coordinated this LEGO drive for the month of May because Sebastian's birthday is May 13th and because the young boy from Williamsville passed away just 5 days after his 10th birthday last year.

Sebastian started this effort of collecting LEGOS for the hospital back in 2017 because he knew how much the little connecting bricks helped him pass the time during his many hospital visits and treatments fighting brain cancer.

He told us in an interview in January 2017 that he really enjoyed hand delivering the lego sets to patients and making their day.

Wednesday afternoon, Sebastian's family and friends did the door to door deliveries; an emotional task that they were happy to carry out in honor of their very special boy.

"We have all these LEGOS to show for him," said Sebastian's mom, Elizabeth Bradley, "and he would have been standing, taking pictures, smiling, posing for them. He would have loved it. And seeing all these faces...and the fire department, and Geico, and everybody...you feel the love"

"It's just amazing how a community can come together and support, not only my family...the children here at children's hospital," added Maiah Bradley, Sebastian's sister, "because they're not only supporting us...they're supporting all the kids that are going through the same thing my brother did."

Even though this particular LEGO drive is over, Sebastian's Lego Club is always accepting donations.

You can drop off LEGO sets and monetary donations at the following location:

Geico Office: 1102 Union Road, West Seneca 14224.

Drop-off Hours:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

You can also donate here: The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation - Sebastian's Lego Club