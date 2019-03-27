ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Felix Calderon, 28, of Orchard Park is now looking at 10 years to life in prison, as well as a $10,000,000 fine, for his alleged involvement in a drug distribution operation using the U.S. Postal Service.

Lackawanna Police Department is the lead agency on this investigation, but Chief James Michels tells 2 On Your Side that Calderon's arrest was the result of the combined efforts of the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Postal Police for more than a year.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo explains that it was in September of 2018 when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted suspicious mail addressed to Calderson's home, 179 East Abbott Grove Avenue, Orchard Park. The package was inspected and found contain cocaine.

In February 2019, another suspicious parcel was intercepted, which again allegedly contained cocaine.

And it was on Tuesday that investigators approached Calderon in his car in Buffalo. They arrested him and searched his car, allegedly finding a kilogram of suspected cocaine in the trunk.

Officers later went to his home and seized four more kilograms of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, as well as a handgun.

Investigators say Calderon had been getting shipments of drugs from Puerto Rico through the mail, and he had been mailing back drug proceeds.

While Calderon had been initially arraigned on state charges he is now facing the following federal charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute

Distribution of five kilograms or more of cocaine

Maintaining a drug-involved premises

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

2 On Your Side looked into Calderon's past criminal history, and records show he had been convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in 2015.

He had been released on parole in 2017 and was still under post-release supervision when he was arrested Wednesday in Orchard Park. This is why, besides the federal drug charges, he's also looking at an additional charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Calderon is set to appear in federal court Thursday morning for his initial appearance.

