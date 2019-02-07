BUFFALO, N.Y. — Yet another 43North portfolio company has hit a major financing milestone.

Tara AI has raised $10 million in Series A venture capital, which will support continued development of its machine learning platform, which allows clients to break down software projects and hire qualified developers for the task.

Now for the bad news: the company left Buffalo after it operated for the mandated period of time to receive the 43North award. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.