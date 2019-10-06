LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Did you feel that?

WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling has confirmed a 4.0 earthquake rattled Northeast Ohio near Eastlake at 10:50 a.m. Monday.

“I felt a shake but heard something different than normal,” Kling tweeted.

Kling said the quake itself was recorded 2.5 miles off Eastlake 3.1 miles deep.

Kling said earthquakes are "uncommon" for Northeast Ohio.

"Many remember the January 31, 1986 5.0 quake in this same area," she tweeted.

Lake County authorities say their 911 dispatch has been overwhelmed by calls as a result of the quake.

Social media reaction has been pouring in:

- Jewels Johnson in Euclid: "The wall behind me shook & it felt like someone was jackhammering in the garage. Couldn't figure out what was going on! Happy to know I didn't imagine it!"

- Danielle Grummitt: "Felt it in Twinsburg! Very brief and very mild..."

- Maria Zoul in Lyndhurst: "My family room shook pretty good! Thought some kind of explosion."

- Karen Vitello: "I felt it in Mayfield Heights! I thought someone was breaking into my apartment!"

- Dennis Miller: "Felt it in Copley, very light but the house shook."

- Casey Fister Moser: "I felt it @ Akron Children's Hospital. I thought my mind was playing tricks on me!"

- Indira Gatlin: "My dog went crazy a few seconds before ....then it shook."

Details are developing... We will update this story as soon as more information is available.