A New York Sewage Pollution Right to Know alert has been issued for Cattaraugus County, due to 330,000 gallons of hazardous, untreated sewage being released into the Allegheny River.

The sewage was released from an address on South Street in Olean following a power outage and loss of communications.

According to the Allegany Fire Department, the river boat launch has been closed due to the sewage discharge. The estimated amount of discharge is roughly half the volume needed to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool.

Steps are being taken to contain the discharge; however, the discharge is untreated. A daily check and inspection of the station allowed for the minimization of the discharge.

