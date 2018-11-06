If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the disappearances of two Yolo County teenagers back in 2016, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

The three people who were arrested have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, and the murders of 17-year-old Elijah Moore and 16-year-old Enrique Rios, the sheriff's office said. Two arrests were made Friday and one on Saturday.

Two men were arrested on Friday — Chandale Shannon, 21, of Winters, and Jesus Campos, 18, of Woodland — and charged with murder and conspiracy. The third — Jonathan Froste, 21, of Knights — was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with murder, conspiracy and kidnapping. He said they were arrested on a sealed warrant.

In October 2016, Rios went missing. Three weeks later, Moore disappeared. The Woodland teens, who were friends, formerly attended Cesar Chavez Community School.

The FBI later joined the investigation in February 2017. The mother of 16-year-old Enrique Rios told the newspaper that the teen texted her on Oct. 17, 2016, to say he was under too much pressure and was going away for a while, but would return.

Security camera's showed 17-year-old Elijah Moore at a check cashing facility on Nov. 4, 2016. A text later said he was headed to the San Francisco Bay area.

The sheriff's office said more information related to the investigation is expected to be released Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. The investigation is ongoing.

