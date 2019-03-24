A second Parkland high school shooting survivor took his own life.

Coral Springs police confirm a current student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School died "in an apparent suicide" Saturday night, according to CBS News and the Miami Herald.

His name has not been released. Nora Rupert, a school board member at Broward County Public Schools, told CBS News the student was a male sophomore.

A police investigation is continuing.

Sydney Aiello, a 19-year-old former student, died by suicide last week. She was friends with Meadow Pollack, who was among the 17 people killed on Feb. 14, 2018.

Her mother, Cara Aiello, told CBS Miami that Sydney struggled with survivor's guilt and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

You are not alone. If you need help or would like to speak with someone, please reach out: Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

