2020 Erie County Fair canceled

The board of directors for the fair said the decision was disappointing but the responsible thing to do.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Another summertime tradition in Western New York has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

The Erie County Agricultural Society, sponsors of the Erie County Fair, announced Wednesday night that they will officially postpone the fair until 2021.

The 2020 version of the was scheduled to take place at the fairgrounds in Hamburg from August 12-23.

“Although our Board and staff share a feeling of profound disappointment in making the announcement to cancel the 2020 Erie County Fair, it has become clear that cancelling is the responsible choice for the Fair to do its part to support community health and safety, and to minimize the spread of COVID 19,” said CEO and Fair Manager Jessica Underberg in a statement released on Wednesday night. “We are heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors and exhibitors impacted in so many ways by this decision.”

Fair staff are now looking into ways regional youth agricultural organizations may be able to participate in “hands-on” programs at the Fairgrounds with the necessary safeguards to create a safe environment for the participants.