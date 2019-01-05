BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Taste of Buffalo has announced its lineup for this summer, and there are some changes you will want to know about.

For the first time, food and beverage tickets will be valued at $1. The tickets will still be sold in $5 sheets at ticket tents throughout the festival.

57 restaurants and six local wineries will be on site this July, including ten rookies.

Here's who is participating:

1. (716) Food & Sport

2. A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard

3. Alex's Place

4. Anderson's Frozen Custard

5. Applebee's

6. Bavarian Nut Company

7. Black & Blue Steak and Crab

8. Bravo! Cucina Italiana

9. Buffalo Soul Catering

10. BW'S Barbecue

11. Cali Eats

12. Caribbean Experience

13. Carmine's

14. Cecelia's Ristorante

15. Cheesecake Guy food truck

16. The Cheesy Chick food truck

17. Chiavetta's BBQ Takeout

18. The Chocolate Bar

19. Chrusciki Bakery

20. Clarence Center Coffee Co. & Café

21. Dalmatia Hotel

22. Danny's Restaurant

23. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

24. Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles food truck

25. The Draft Room

26. Eli Fish Brewing Company

27. Fat Bob's Smokehouse

28. The Flaming Fish food truck

29. The Hilltop Restaurant & Bar

30. India Gate

31. Jack Astor's Bar and Grill

32. Just Pizza food truck

33. Lloyd Taco Trucks

34. Local Kitchen and Beer Bar

35. Louie's Hot Dogs

36. Merritt Estate Winery

37. Mineo & Sapio Street Eats food truck

38. Mister Pizza

39. Niagara Café

40. Niagara Landing Wine Cellars

41. Nick Charlap's Ice Cream

42. Osteria 166

43. Patina 250

44. Paula's Donuts

45. Pizza Amoré The Wood Fire Way

46. Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

47. Rolling Cannoli Truck (Powered by Panaro's)

48. Rowhouse Bakery & Restaurant

49. Ru's Pierogi food truck

50. Salvatore's Italian Gardens Restaurant

51. Schnitzel & Co.

52. SEAR

53. Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

54. Souped Up! food truck

55. Spring Lake Winery

56. Stack Burger

57. Sweet Life Dessert Experience

58. Sweet Melody's

59. T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria

60. Taste of Siam

61. Three Brothers Wineries and Estates

62. Victorianbourg Wine Estate

63. Water Lily Café

The 2019 Taste of Buffalo is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

Each participant's menu items and other event details will be announced soon.

For more information on this year's Taste of Buffalo, click here.