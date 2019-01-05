BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Taste of Buffalo has announced its lineup for this summer, and there are some changes you will want to know about.
For the first time, food and beverage tickets will be valued at $1. The tickets will still be sold in $5 sheets at ticket tents throughout the festival.
57 restaurants and six local wineries will be on site this July, including ten rookies.
Here's who is participating:
1. (716) Food & Sport
2. A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard
3. Alex's Place
4. Anderson's Frozen Custard
5. Applebee's
6. Bavarian Nut Company
7. Black & Blue Steak and Crab
8. Bravo! Cucina Italiana
9. Buffalo Soul Catering
10. BW'S Barbecue
11. Cali Eats
12. Caribbean Experience
13. Carmine's
14. Cecelia's Ristorante
15. Cheesecake Guy food truck
16. The Cheesy Chick food truck
17. Chiavetta's BBQ Takeout
18. The Chocolate Bar
19. Chrusciki Bakery
20. Clarence Center Coffee Co. & Café
21. Dalmatia Hotel
22. Danny's Restaurant
23. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
24. Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles food truck
25. The Draft Room
26. Eli Fish Brewing Company
27. Fat Bob's Smokehouse
28. The Flaming Fish food truck
29. The Hilltop Restaurant & Bar
30. India Gate
31. Jack Astor's Bar and Grill
32. Just Pizza food truck
33. Lloyd Taco Trucks
34. Local Kitchen and Beer Bar
35. Louie's Hot Dogs
36. Merritt Estate Winery
37. Mineo & Sapio Street Eats food truck
38. Mister Pizza
39. Niagara Café
40. Niagara Landing Wine Cellars
41. Nick Charlap's Ice Cream
42. Osteria 166
43. Patina 250
44. Paula's Donuts
45. Pizza Amoré The Wood Fire Way
46. Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
47. Rolling Cannoli Truck (Powered by Panaro's)
48. Rowhouse Bakery & Restaurant
49. Ru's Pierogi food truck
50. Salvatore's Italian Gardens Restaurant
51. Schnitzel & Co.
52. SEAR
53. Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
54. Souped Up! food truck
55. Spring Lake Winery
56. Stack Burger
57. Sweet Life Dessert Experience
58. Sweet Melody's
59. T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria
60. Taste of Siam
61. Three Brothers Wineries and Estates
62. Victorianbourg Wine Estate
63. Water Lily Café
The 2019 Taste of Buffalo is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.
Each participant's menu items and other event details will be announced soon.
For more information on this year's Taste of Buffalo, click here.