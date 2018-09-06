BUFFALO, N.Y. — The area in and around Buffalo Riverworks was a sea of pink Saturday as thousands gathered for the 18th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Money raised from the event goes toward breast cancer research, patient care and outreach, and advocacy in the community.

Breast cancer survivors and their friends and family came together to honor those who have battled and continue to battle cancer and to remember those who lost their fights.

According to the Susan G. Komen organization, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Every 60 seconds someone in the world will die of breast cancer.

An estimated 13 million breast cancer deaths will occur around the world over the next 25 years, according to the organization.

