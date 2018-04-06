ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two construction workers were killed in an accident while working at a site in downtown St. Louis.

Police and fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Washington Avenue around 11 a.m. where two construction workers were found dead, according to a union representative.

The workers were in a suspended basket in an elevator shaft. St. Louis City Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told 5 On Your Side a safety cable for the safety box inside the elevator broke.

Work at the construction site has been terminated until further notice. The St. Louis Fire Department turned the scene over to OSHA.

A third worker was injured and transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

