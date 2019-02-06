ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — A park ranger confirms a girl was bitten by a shark on Sunday at Fort Macon State Park.

Just after noon, the first official report said a 17-year-old girl was bitten by a 'marine animal' while swimming at the beach. The Atlantic Beach Fire Department says the girl had deep cuts to her leg, pelvis and hands.

The hospital where the girl was taken Vidant Medical Center told CBS Affiliate WNCN the girl's 'heroic father saved her life.'

Monday Paige Winter released this statement about the incident:

“I would like to thank everyone for reaching out and helping me the last 24 hours as a result of the shark attack that occurred at Fort Macon on June 2. Although I have extensive injuries, including an amputated leg and damage to my hands, I will be okay.

Thank you to the care team at Vidant Medical Center who is continuing to provide excellent care. I know I have a long road to recovery, which includes additional surgeries. I will continue to stay positive and be thankful that it was not worse.”

A Fort Macon State Park Ranger said sharks were seen in the surf just after the incident and the bite was from a shark.

"It had to be a shark -- it was too big to be a fish," Park Ranger Paul Terry told the station.

Paramedics took the girl to an East Care Helicopter at Carteret Health Care where she was then flown to Vidant Medical Center.

Sunday evening, Vidant Medical Center confirmed the victim as Paige Winter. Vidant Health can confirm that Paige Winter is at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C. recovering from a shark attack that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on June 2, 2019, at Fort Macon.

"She is in good condition and receiving excellent care. Her family expresses their appreciation for the first responders, the individuals on the beach who helped and her heroic father who saved her life.

Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety."

OTHER STORIES

What’s Attracting Mega Sharks To The Outer Banks? Shipwrecks!

Massive Great White Sharks Swimming Off Carolina Coast

Luna, 15-Foot White Shark, Headed Toward Outer Banks

OCEARCH: Great White Shark Surfaces off Virginia Beach

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users