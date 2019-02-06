ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — Officials in Atlantic Beach say a girl was bitten by a 'marine animal' on Sunday at Fort Macon State Park.

Just after noon, a 17-year-old girl was bitten while swimming at the beach. The Atlantic Beach Fire Department says the girl had deep cuts to her leg, pelvis and hands.

Paramedics took the girl to an East Care Helicopter at Carteret Health Care where she was flown to Vidant Medical Center.

Although some speculate it was a shark, fire officials say they can't confirm the type of animal involved until specialists and marine biologists investigate.

