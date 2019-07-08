BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a series of recent announcements, law enforcement across the country released a list of 15 concerning apps that have been connected to arrests in online predator and human trafficking stings.

They're asking parents to be aware of them and be on the lookout in case they're on your kids' phones.

New York State Police trooper James O'Callaghan admits their detectives are very familiar with the apps on this list.

"We've had investigations involving most, if not all of them," O'Callaghan admits. "And it's very common for a parent to bring in their young child and say that they received nude pictures from X, Y, and Z."

But as we've reported a number of times before, social media and dating apps are ever-evolving.

New apps are popping up every day, and while many social media and dating apps are recommended for teens and adults, young children can still download them, especially if parents aren't closely monitoring that activity.

"One of the apps on that list is the Calculator# app," said Christine Elgersma, Senior Editor of Parent Education with Common Sense Media. "It functions like a calculator, but you can also keep secret photos.

"So, that whole idea of I want to keep these things private from my parents is developmentally appropriate, and yet we're living in a time when these apps facilitate really dangerous situations."

Elgersma goes on to say, "Talking to your kids about that in a really upfront way and saying, 'You know, I'm not trying to get you in trouble. I'm trying to keep you safe. I'm going to stay involved in your digital life, I'm going to spot check your phone. And if you ever get into a situation where you feel uncomfortable, you see something that makes you uncomfortable or afraid, I want you to tell me because your safety is the most important thing.' "

While 15 apps may sound like a long list, Elgersma says there are many more potentially dangerous apps out there, very similar to those on this list.

"There are so many more that are basically exactly like those apps in terms of functionality," Elgersma said. "So, I think an exhaustive list would be really tricky."

For instance, Whisper is on the list of 15 apps. It's promoted as an anonymous social space to share secrets, but there's another app just like it called YOLO, which is not featured on the list.

Experts say any app promoted as "anonymous" should be a red flag for parents.

Another concerning feature: apps that stream "live" video, such as Holla, which is on the list. Bigo LIVE is very similar but not on the list.

Apps that use geo-locators, and allow kids to interact with strangers, are especially concerning because they could give online predators access to your kids.

Law enforcement warns there's another side to social media and dating apps that parents should be talking to their kids about...sharing nude photos.

If your child is a minor and sends those kinds of pictures over the internet, that would get flagged as child pornography.

"You have to know that," Trooper O'Callaghan stressed. "What pictures are they receiving? What pictures are they sending? These are things that can get them in trouble with us or any law enforcement agency. We do make arrests, and we will make arrests in any child pornography case ... pictures being sent or received."

If your kid asks to download an app, experts recommend that you do your research.

Common Sense Media stays on top of new apps and posts reviews.

Their parent education experts say any kind of "dating" app really has no place on your kids' phone.

