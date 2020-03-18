ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health says nine new cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in Erie County. The department of health says these test results were received at the close of business on Tuesday.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Erie County. The health department says the most recent cases involve two people who reside in the Town of Hamburg, one in the Village of Blasdell, four are in the Town of Amherst, three are in the Village of Williamsville, one in Clarence, one in the Village of East Aurora, and one in Holland.

The gender and ages of the individuals include:

Female, 60s

Female, 20s

Male, 60s

Female, 30s

Female, 70s

Male, 50s

Female, 40s

Male, 60s

Female, late teens

All of these individuals have been notified and have been placed in mandatory isolation, according to the health department. The health department is currently identifying close contacts of these individuals and is placing them in mandatory quarantine to monitor them for symptoms related to COVID-19.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk