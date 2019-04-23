A Manhattan-based law firm released the names of over 7,000 Boy Scout leaders across the country who are being accused of sexual abuse of minors.

Jeff Anderson & Associates released the names Tuesday afternoon and there are 12 Boy Scout leaders from the Western New York area on the list.

Kenneth Allan Dingman Troop 48, Albion

Douglas Louis White Troop 399, Angola

Charles E. Ladison Troop 24, Belmont

Timothy H. Jones Explorer Post 10, Buffalo

Richard Earl Martin Troop 335, Grand Island

Lowell L. Merritt Troop 67, Corfu

John E. Grace Troop 567, Depew

Douglas W. Nail Troop 565, Depew

William D. Baker Troop 547, Lackawanna

Raymond W. Culbertson Troop 547, Lackawanna

Alfred L. Cote Pack 185, North Tonawanda

Peter Naffky Troop 450, Tonawanda

You can see the full list from New York state here.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Boy Scouts of America about the list that was released and they provided us with this statement:

"We care deeply about all victims of child abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We believe victims, we support them, and we have paid for unlimited counseling by a provider of their choice. Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of children in Scouting and we are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to abuse innocent children.

Throughout our history, we have enacted strong youth protection policies to prevent future abuse, including mandatory youth protection trainings and a formal leader-selection process that includes criminal background checks. Since the 1920s, we have maintained a Volunteer Screening Database to prevent individuals accused of abuse or inappropriate conduct from joining or re-entering our programs, a practice recommended in 2007 by the Centers for Disease Control for all youth-serving organizations.

At no time have we ever knowingly allowed a perpetrator to work with youth, and we mandate that all leaders, volunteers and staff members nationwide immediately report any abuse allegation to law enforcement."