HUNTER, N.Y. — Officials say an 11-year-old boy fell to his death while ice climbing with a group of people in the Catskills.

Greene County Sheriff Peter Kusminsky said the accident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in Platte Clove in the Town of Hunter.

Kusminsky says the boy was wearing proper ice-climbing gear including a helmet and was with a group that included his father and three other adults.

Forest rangers determined it was too risky to recover the boy's body until Sunday. His name was not released.

Platte Clove has steep cliffs with numerous frozen waterfalls that are popular with ice climbers.

RELATED: Body found in Letchworth State Park

RELATED: Allegany, Midway, Letchworth state parks to get money for upgrades

RELATED: Public fundraising begins for Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park