BUFFALO, NY - It was a rip-roaring adventure Saturday morning in the City of Buffalo for the annual Louis J Billittier Foundation Motorcycle Fun Run.

This year, 11-year-old Andrew, who is battling cancer, was not only treated a special ride escorted by over 15 motorcycles from local police agencies, but he was also sworn in as an Honorary Buffalo Police officer and Road Captain.

The proceeds from Saturday's fun-run will benefit several local charities through the Louis J. Billittier Foundation.

