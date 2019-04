LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport Police needs your help finding an 11-year-old boy who was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the South Street area.

Seth Bradberry is approximately 4’11”, weighs 90 pounds, and was wearing a yellow hoodie, dark pants with red sneakers.

If you have any information please call Lockport Police at (716) 433-7700