BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said one person has died after being stabbed overnight.

According to the news release, officers were called just after 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning to the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue.

Detectives said a man was stabbed inside of an apartment complex during some type of dispute.

Authorities said the 59-year-old man was pronounced at the scene.