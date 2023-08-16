Local fundraisers to help recovery efforts in Maui

If you are looking for local ways to donate to support those in Maui, here are the efforts you can support.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Good Neighbors is stepping up to help even those outside the reaches of Western New York. In the wake of the deadliest wildfire in United States history in 100 years, Western New Yorkers are stepping up to help those in need of assistance on Maui.

Here are some fundraisers taking place locally:

Revolution's Canalside ride 'Biking on the Boardwalk' is returning on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is being presented in partnership with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. All proceeds from the ride will be donated to the Red Cross of Hawaii.

There are two classes, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m. Registration can be completed on Buffalo Waterfront website.

A local pizza shop is donating proceeds from Hawaiian pizza to help with food relief efforts on Maui. Extra Extra Pizza in Buffalo announced on social media that it will be donating proceeds from the sale of Hawaiian pizzas to the Slice Out Hunger Campaign through September.

Earlier this week 2 On Your Side spoke to Eight Days of Hope, which has its northeast satellite office here in Buffalo. The organization arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday. Volunteers will provide resources like food, diapers, clothes, and storage units.

People interested in supporting their efforts can donate on their website and follow along with their journey on Facebook.

There are also some verified GoFundMe campaigns being organized by Western New Yorkers to support those affected by the wildfires on Maui.

Chantal is raising money to help her best friend, Sierra, that lives in Lahaina, Hawaii, the town that was devastated by the fires. Sierra's home and business burned down. Chantal hopes to raise $20,000 to give them a sense of hope, keep their business alive and help provide water, food and basic needs for the people no without shelter.

Donations to this verified GoFundMe can be made here.

Kaylin and Shannon Joy of Buffalo are also raising money for their sister Kelsey who lost everything when her home burned down. The sisters hope to raise $10,00 to help get Kelsey back on her feet.

Donations to this verified GoFundMe can be made here.