What you need to know about New York's new tax increases

ALBANY, N.Y. — Annual taxes on corporations and the wealthiest New Yorkers will increase by $4 billion next year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislators agreed on a $212 billion budget for 2021-2022.

Business leaders came out against any new taxes last month and said that tax increases could drive more New Yorkers to leave the state and hurt businesses at a critical time for New York's post-Covid recovery. New York CEOs and executives are also worried that the tax increases will delay the return of remote workers.