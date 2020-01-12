x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Money

Business Next: Western New York fails to keep pace in the income race

Local growth rates for per capita income (PCI) trail the national average in seven of the region’s eight counties.
Buffalo skyline (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new federal report confirms that Western New York is falling behind in the income race.

Local growth rates for per capita income (PCI) trail the national average in seven of the region’s eight counties, according to newly released statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

PCI is defined as the average amount of money received by each resident, including children, in a given year, encompassing such diverse sources as salaries, interest payments, dividends, rental income and government checks.

You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First here.

Related Articles