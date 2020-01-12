Business Next: Western New York fails to keep pace in the income race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new federal report confirms that Western New York is falling behind in the income race.
Local growth rates for per capita income (PCI) trail the national average in seven of the region’s eight counties, according to newly released statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
PCI is defined as the average amount of money received by each resident, including children, in a given year, encompassing such diverse sources as salaries, interest payments, dividends, rental income and government checks.