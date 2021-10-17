Local businesses look forward to long-awaited return of Canadian customers

According to the Biden Administration, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the border into the U.S. starting November 8

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Businesses and business owners across the Buffalo Niagara region are looking forward to the long-awaited return of their Canadian customers.

In three weeks, fully vaccinated Canadians will, once again, be allowed to cross the border into the United States. This comes after a very long border freeze due to the COVID pandemic.

Patrick Kaler, the president & CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, says the Biden Administration's decision comes as very good news for many local business owners, many of whom have been fighting to stay afloat these past two years.

"They've always been friends and neighbors to the North," Kaler says. "They are very impactful to this community. This community received well over $100 million in retail sales alone from that market."

Businesses in the Buffalo Niagara region are hopeful that re-opening the border in 3 weeks help bring in some holiday revenue...as especially as tourism season starts to slow down.



Niagara Falls is an undisputed destination. One of the Seven Wonders, the Falls brings in millions of visitors and tourists every year. But given the impact the pandemic had on the world, and on the border, tourism in many ways took a hit.

"We miss those dollars," Kaler says.

Tony Di'Natali owns "Luvmore Gifts Store" and several other businesses in Niagara Falls and says he's looking forward to a rush of customers who have been patiently waiting to cross over, especially with the holiday season approaching.

"It's such a seasonal business," Di'Natali says. "After Labor Day we took a big hit in tourism here because it gets cold, the kids go back to school. So we don't see a lot of tourism in those winter months."