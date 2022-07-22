Single-family homes will be built on vacant lots on Adams Street

Twenty-four vacant lots along Adams Street in East Buffalo will be transformed to up to 10 homes and community green space.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is partnering with Evans Bank and other groups to turn more vacant, unused lots into housing.

Twenty-four vacant lots along Adams Street in East Buffalo will be transformed to up to 10 homes and community green space. Once completed, the early estimate is that homes will cost between $200,000 to $250,000.

Mayor Byron Brown says the idea to build housing and a park came from community members who live around Adams street.

"Housing and single-family housing is so needed in our community," Nina Littlejohn of the Jefferson-Adams-Monroe-Madison Block Club said Friday. "Where is it that the urban professional goes to raise a family, to build a home?

"Everyone is not an apartment or a loft dweller, and so we need these single-family residential homes within our community. We have the green space, we have the lot space, especially on Adams Street, at this particular time."