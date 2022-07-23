Tops, Instacart attempt to help customers who are hesitant to return to the Jefferson Avenue store

Residents in the 14208 zip code will get free deliveries for their first 10 orders over $35.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's now been a week since the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue reopened after the May 14 mass shooting, and while some people have returned to the store, others are a bit more hesitant.

Tops are hoping to help those residents. They are partnering with Instacart to help residents set up online Tops accounts.

That opens the option of customers getting groceries delivered directly to their homes or for pickup. Residents in the 14208 zip code will also get free deliveries for their first 10 orders over $35.

"You can order for your parents," Mayor Byron Brown said. "You can order for seniors in your church. We know there are some people, some seniors, that are a little fearful of coming out, so they don't have to come out. They can get food delivered right to their home."