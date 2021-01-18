IRS delays start of tax season

The new start date will be Feb. 12, which is bad news to a lot of people who were banking on those refunds. But heads up, the deadline is still April 15.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The IRS is pushing back the beginning of the 2020 tax season. Usually, the filling period begins in late January, allowing people to file their returns and get their refunds early, but now people will have to wait even longer.

According to the IRS, they need more time to prepare after the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the second round of stimulus payments in December.

Meanwhile, many people are still waiting for those government stimulus checks that were promised.

If you still haven't received your stimulus payment or it's less than expected, you can claim it through your 2020 taxes.

On the 1040 tax form, go to line 30. You'll fill out the Recovery Rebate Credit to get the money you're owed if you're eligible.

"You're entitled to it anyway, so you want to make sure you get it," American Institute of CPA's Cari Weston said. "Even if it just simply reduces the tax you already owe."

The tax filing deadline is still April 15.