Sweet Holiday Sunday held in Niagara Falls for underground railroad center

The fundraiser was hosted at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute where not only were there vendors, but cooking demonstrations.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's called Sweet Holiday Sunday and it's a new fundraising effort by the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute

On Sunday, the first fundraising event was held to raise money for the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.

The fundraiser was hosted at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute where not only were there vendors, but cooking demonstrations.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit the Underground Railroad Museum.

"COVID and other streams have decreased visitation so we have been pretty short with our funding and budget. it makes it a big challenge to operate and just starting out as a museum and a lot of engagement and community involvement, but in the last couple of years, since we opened in 2018, we've been struggling to get mainstream funding," said the Director of Operations, Evan Wright.

The museum offers a unique look at the underground railroad and they are open for tour groups.