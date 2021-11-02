A step-by-step guide on how to get your 1099-G form from state labor department

Another issue for everyone who got stimulus payments: you do not need to put that on your tax return.

ALBANY, N.Y. — During the COVID pandemic, many people were either laid off or temporarily furloughed.

If that includes you, before you do your taxes, you may need to get something called a 1099-G form from the New York State Department of Labor website.

"If you don't have all the codes, the computer system you're using will not process it, so you're going to have to get the 1099-G form. If you didn't have withholding, you don't need it," said Esther Gulyas, president & CEO of EG Tax.

To check if any state or federal taxes were withheld, first go to the website and enter in your username and password from when you signed up for unemployment.

On the next page, scroll down and click on the "Unemployment services" box. It will take you to another page where you need to scroll near the bottom again, and you'll find a section that a has a button titled "Get Your NYS 1099-G."

Make sure it says 2020. Click it and your PDF of the form should pop up.

On the bottom, it will have your unemployment compensation, any adjustments made and finally where the amount of federal income tax withheld.

You can also request the form by mail by calling 1-888-209-8124.

Another issue for everyone who got stimulus payments, you do not need to put that on your tax return.

If you did not collect the full amount or didn't get anything and qualify, you can claim that under the credit section on your 2020 tax return.

"If you didn't get it, you could get it now if your income dropped under that phase-out limitation. If you had a brand new child this year, you'll get it for that brand new child this year," Gulyas said.