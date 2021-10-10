Southwest flights canceled, delayed at Buffalo airport

A Southwest flight from Tampa was supposed to arrive in WNY at 6:50 p.m. Sunday but according to the BNIA flight tracker was canceled instead.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several flights arriving and departing from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport were canceled or delayed Sunday, amid nationwide issues.

A Southwest flight from Tampa (4895) was supposed to arrive in WNY at 6:50 p.m. but according to the BNIA flight tracker was canceled instead. Two other Southwest arrivals from Chicago (6208) and Orlando (3588) are listed as delayed.

Two flights set to leave Buffalo for Phoenix (1786) and Chicago (4895) were also canceled Sunday.

"The Buffalo airport experienced the Southwest delays that were felt throughout the country," said NFTA spokesperson Helen Tederous in a statement Sunday. "We advise travelers to check in on flight status that is continuously updated on the airline and NFTA websites."

On Saturday, the airline said in a statement that there were delays in the Florida area Friday evening because of a Federal Aviation Administration-imposed air traffic management program. Southwest said the program was triggered because of the weather.