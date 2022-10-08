Southtowns Concentration: Fair, concerts, Bills game

Drivers are advised to give themselves extra time because some attending the concerts may not have the same knowledge of traffic patterns as regular Bills fans.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — From Orchard Park to the neighboring community of Hamburg there is plenty going on the next few days from the Erie County Fair to rock concerts and the Bills' first preseason game.

On day one, the fair opened, and the first concert at the Bills stadium is being held. So obviously getting thousands of folks to the stadium and the fair has the potential to jam the local road network. But things seemed to go well for this day.

There were regular restrictions on Abbott Road in front of the stadium and limited lanes and traffic flow on Route 20- A Big Tree Road.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office and state police advised drivers to give themselves extra time coming in because some attending the concerts may not have the same knowledge of traffic patterns as regular Bills fans who attend games.

Sheriff John Garcia said "You know we're monitoring traffic patterns from our helicopter and on the ground. We want people to get here and have fun - it's an ever-changing pattern."

Trooper James O'Callaghan also pointed out that they will try to have extra units on the Thruway and Route 219.

"Leave yourself extra time as the roads will be busy. And one accident could clog things up"

On the perimeter, Orchard Park and Hamburg Police Departments are also keeping watch.

We all know that with Bills games and most events in the stadium Erie County Sheriff's deputies handle security in the stadium and parking lots.

But Orchard Park is the host community on special event days and it can be expensive with town police officers handling extra patrols on roads in and out of the stadium complex. Unfortunately, there can be some rowdy fans.

So with a new stadium on the horizon, town leaders may push for some funding help in the future as sales taxes from in-town businesses may not be enough.

Town Supervisor Eugene Majchrzak told 2 on Your Side, "Right now the preseason and regular season cost us approximately $100,000 a year for public safety and additional officers and overtime. Even the court clerk because most of the time when someone is arrested they come to our court. My understanding is that the new stadium will be more than just football games. It will be concerts and maybe Section 6 football - things of that nature. Well, we're a small town compared to the county or state or even an Amherst or Buffalo. We don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars to police these events."