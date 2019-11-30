BUFFALO, N.Y. — Small Business Saturday is one of the busiest shopping days of the season since it first started 10 years ago.

Businesses here in Western New York were eager to get in ion the holiday shopping action.

On one of the biggest buying days of the season, Western New Yorkers decided to shop small. And business owners were ready and waiting.

"It's so important to us, and we are just so thankful for the Buffalo community," said jewelry designer Nicole Davis, who had her shop ready to go to welcome customers old and new during Small Business Saturday.

Since first starting her company six years ago, she's seen quite a bit of success, but being based in Buffalo to her is what's most important.

"It's been great for my career and gotten me to places I never would have gotten as a designer," she said.

Her neighbors in the Queen City Pop-Up shop agree.

Kim McWilson is hoping to add a little sparkle to the Queen City. Her accessories, she says, will have her customers shining from head to toe.

"Your necklaces, your bracelet, a ring and your earrings, so that's very unique. You won't find that type of piece at the mall," she said.

Along with the other businesses sharing the suite in the Market Arcade, Kim is hoping customers will come to her for all their shopping needs.

"It's important for people to come down and support the small businesses for the economy, and you have one-on-one service," she said.

