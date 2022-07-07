Shea's presents $26M addition plans to Buffalo Preservation Board

The Board voted an Architectural Design Review Board will assist and collaborate with Shea's during the design process moving forward.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea's Performing Arts Center has plans for a massive upgrade.

Earlier this week, Shea's unveiled a $26 million plan for a five-story addition with new high-speed elevators, more concessions, bathroom and much more.

President Michael Murphy says adding new amenities is consistent with their goal of making the historical architectural and artistic landmark a more inclusive space.

For the past 30 years, there's been a huge focus on interior renovations. President Michael Murphy says plans for a major "strategic expansion and accessibility project" have been in discussions for quite some time, but due to COVID-19 plans paused.

Two years later, plans have picked up momentum again, with the help and creativity of Kideney Architects.

"It's an important legacy for all of Buffalo," Murphy says. "We're also adding space that can be used by the public for meetings, for events, for arts education and engagement programming."

On Thursday, Murphy and a team of others, including the theater's legal council and architectural team, presented preliminary renderings to the Buffalo Preservation Board for their input. While a lot of details still have to be worked out, it was clear, the Board's opinions and suggestions are an important and valued part of this project.

Murphy told 2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin, "I was very encouraged by their comments and ideas and suggestions that will make it even better than what we were proposing today."

While there was a lot to discuss, from materials to elevation and everything in between, the decision to table discussions and instead create a sub-committee, an Architectural Design Review Committee, that will work directly with Shea's moving forward, was voted on.