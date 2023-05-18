Seneca Nation rallies, pushes for a new gaming compact

Their 20-year-old gaming compact is ending in December. The Senecas united to rally more voices and pressure Governor Hochul for a fairer compact deal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frustrations within the Senecas are brewing.

Their 20-year-old gaming compact is ending in December. On Thursday, the Seneca Nation united outside of Seneca Casino to rally more voices and pressure Gov. Kathy Hochul for a fairer compact deal.

"We want to make sure that these types of situations do not occur again on a new compact," J.C. Seneca said.

According to the nation, the state has violated its "exclusivity" agreement. This forbids casinos and slot machines from operating near any of the Seneca Nation's territory. That exclusivity deal is on the table.

"Stick it where the sun doesn't shine. We don't need it," says a spokesperson of Seneca Nation, who continued, "and they can tell that's the only hammer that the state got over us right now."

However, Hochul has recused herself from negotiating.

In 2021, she signed an agreement recusing herself from matters about Delaware North, which operates casinos that compete with the Senecas. Hochul's husband is a Delaware North senior vice president and general counsel.

"It is frustrating to know that the governor will not come to the table. She is a part of Western New York," says a spokesperson of the nation.

Hochul has left negotiations up to New York's gaming commission. The current compact calls on the Senecas to pay 25% (roughly $100 million a year) to the state out of their casino revenue. The Senecas want to lower that percentage but say without a new compact, their economic future is uncertain.