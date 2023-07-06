Seneca Nation announces preliminary gaming compact deal with New York State

The Seneca Nation did not provide specifics of the deal with New York State, but said the final details will be hashed out over the next few days

IRVING, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation has announced a preliminary gaming compact agreement with New York State.

Details on the deal are scarce, but the Seneca Nation says the preliminary agreement would be in place for 20 years.

The current agreement, passed in 2002, expires on December 9, 2023.

"The tentative agreement comes after several months of negotiations which at time were tense," said Seneca Nation President Rickie Armstrong. "Now we believe we have a fair path for specific terms of the framework reached today will be finalized in the coming days."

2 On Your Side has reached out to the Governor's office for comment and more details on the preliminary deal.