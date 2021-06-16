Questions remain about unemployment overpayments

Some people collecting unemployment benefits in April and May of 2020 received up to $1,200 in overpayments from the state. Some will have to pay it back.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last year, some people receiving unemployment benefits got mystery payments of up to $1,200, and this spring, New York State asked for its money back.

People could apply for financial hardship waivers, but some 2 On Your Side viewers contacted us saying they are still waiting to find out what's happening with their requests.

This is something we've been looking into since last year. The overpayments went out to people in April and May of 2020. You can apply for a financial hardship waiver if paying that money back would impact your ability to pay your rent or mortgage or pay for food or medicine.

A lot of people did that, but one viewer emailed 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik and asked her not to use their name. They said, "I submitted the online Docusign waiver from the DOL after I got my overpayment notice back in the end of April... almost 45 days later I have still not received any notice about it. I wish they could update me on whether the waiver was approved or not, and I don't know who I can contact about it."

2 On Your Side contacted the New York State Department of Labor to find out what's going on. A spokesperson told us, "Every situation is unique and the approval process is currently ongoing."

So we didn't get a timeline, but it sounds like you are not alone if you're still waiting. You will not have to pay the money back unless a decision is made to not grant you the waiver, and if that is the case, you can request a hearing.

We have also heard from people who paid the money back in April, but they're still waiting on the state to cash their checks.

In May, the state told us this process could take up to 45 days. It's been more than 45 days, so we asked again, and a NYSDOL spokesperson told us that the checks will be cashed, "...in the coming business days."