Prize-winning ticket for Powerball drawing sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced Sunday that one second-prize-winning ticket was sold for the Powerball drawing on Sept. 2.
The New York Lottery said the ticket was sold at the Sunoco A Plus on Delaware Avenue. That one prize-winning ticket is worth $1 million.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.