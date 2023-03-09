x
Prize-winning ticket for Powerball drawing sold in Buffalo

The one prize-winning ticket is worth $1 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced Sunday that one second-prize-winning ticket was sold for thPowerball drawing on Sept. 2.

The New York Lottery said the ticket was sold at the Sunoco A Plus on Delaware Avenue. That one prize-winning ticket is worth $1 million.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

