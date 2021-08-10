Plans for mixed-use project on Louisiana Street announced

The $35 million project is expected to be completed in 2023, and it will have more than 100 apartments in the five-story building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several elected officials gathered in the Old First Ward on Friday to announce a new mixed-use project on Louisiana Street.

The Frizlen Construction Group announced the Barcalo Buffalo Living & Commerce, a nod to the Barcalo Manufacturing Company where the famous Barcalounger was first built at that site.

The project is quite ambitious. It will take up an entire block on Louisiana between Republic and O'Connell streets.

The $35 million project is expected to be completed in 2023, and it will have more than 100 apartments in the five-story building.

The Friday news conference at 225 Louisiana Street offered details on how the project will take shape going forward.

In total, there will 116 apartments, 45 indoor parking spaces, and 30,000 square feet of commercial space when the project is complete.