Wegmans recalls Vidalia onions over Listeria concerns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you picked up a Vidalia onion or two at Wegmans last week, there's some important information you need to know.
The grocery chain is recalling Vidalia onions sold by the pound on June 23 and June 24 at the following stores over concerns about potential Listeria contamination:
New York:
Alberta Drive
Amherst Street
Auburn
Brockport
Calkins Road
Canandaigua
Chili-Paul
Cicero
Corning
Dewitt
Dick Road
East Avenue
Eastway
Elmira
Fairmount
Fairport
Geneseo
Geneva
Great Northern
Holt Road
Hornell
Irondequoit
Ithaca
James Street
Jamestown
John Glenn
Johnson City
Latta Road
Losson Road
Lyell Avenue
Marketplace
McKinley
Military Road
Mt. Read
Newark
Niagara Falls Boulevard
Onondaga
Penfield
Perinton
Pittsford
Ridge-Culver
Ridgemont
Sheridan Drive
Taft Road
Transit Road
West Seneca
The onions may have a 4 digit PLU sticker of either 4159 or 4166. The product may be returned to the store for a full refund. If you have any concerns or questions you can contact Customer Service at 1-855-934-3633 Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 7 PM EST or Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM through 5 PM.