Wegmans recalls Vidalia onions over Listeria concerns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you picked up a Vidalia onion or two at Wegmans last week, there's some important information you need to know.

The grocery chain is recalling Vidalia onions sold by the pound on June 23 and June 24 at the following stores over concerns about potential Listeria contamination:

The onions may have a 4 digit PLU sticker of either 4159 or 4166. The product may be returned to the store for a full refund. If you have any concerns or questions you can contact Customer Service at 1-855-934-3633 Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 7 PM EST or Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM through 5 PM.