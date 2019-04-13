Several varieties of pre-cut melon are being recalled because of the risk of salmonella.

The products include cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon and a combination of these melons.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Caito Foods LLC of Indianapolis recalled the products because of the potential of salmonella contamination.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traced the distribution of pre-cut melon mixes from individuals who got sick back to Caito Foods LLC.

The FDA is looking into the shipping records and trying to determine a country, and possibly, a farm of origin for the melons.

The same company was linked to a similar outbreak in 2018, in which there were 77 cases in nine states.

Consumers should not eat the recalled pre-cut melon products that were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The products were sold at:

Kroger under the Renaissance Food Group label

Kroger under Boar's Head Private Label

Target under the Garden Highway Label

Trader Joes under the Trader Joes label

Walmart under a Freshness Guaranteed label

Amazon/Whole Foods under the Whole Foods Market Label

The products were distributed by:

Caito Foods Distribution with the label “Distributed by Caito Foods”

Gordon Food Service with the label “Distributed by Caito Foods”

SpartanNash Distribution with the label “Open Acres”

People who bought pre-cut melon products and cannot determine if they were produced by Caito Foods LLC should throw them away.

