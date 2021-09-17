Pennsylvania liquor stores put 2-bottle limit on some booze

The list of rationed booze contains specific types of champagne, bourbon, tequila, cognac and whiskey, and it will remain in place indefinitely.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s state-run liquor system is rationing sales of a few dozen products in response to what it describes as supply shortages beyond its control.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board notified license holders on Thursday that two-bottles-per-day purchase limits for customers at state stores as well as well for bars, restaurants and other license holders went into effect Friday and will remain in place indefinitely.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says “sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages” are prompting the restrictions on certain types of alcohol.

The 43 items on the list of restricted products also will not be available through store-to-store transfers starting Friday. The list of rationed booze contains specific types of champagne, bourbon, tequila, cognac and whiskey.

Hearing from some local liquor stores here in WNY that indeed they are seeing some shortages in spirits like flavored bourbons, boxed wines, and similar items. No bottle limits like Pa. State Stores but some short supplies. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/hD1BbF4CXh — Ron Plants WGRZ (@RonWGRZ) September 17, 2021