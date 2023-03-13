Observers say California, NYC bank shutdowns not linked to WNY banks

The Federal takeover of Silicon Valley Bank in California may seem like just a West Coast issue as its customer base was tied largely to start-up firms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even with reassurance from federal and state officials, some banking customers here in Western New York may still have questions about the potential impact on our local banks and the regional economy from the shutdowns and government takeovers of the Silicon Valley Bank in California and New York City-based Signature Bank.

The Federal takeover of Silicon Valley Bank in California may seem like just a West Coast issue as its customer base was tied largely to start-up firms and riskier venture capitalist funding. But we also saw the state of New York move to temporarily take over the New York City-based Signature Bank linked with equally risky digital or cryptocurrency customers. That was a move to also calm the market.

Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters, "This is not a bailout of government taxpayer dollars. This is simply using fees that are assessed on all banks."

"We don't have any evidence that anyone is in a situation like Signature at this moment. But again we want to make sure that there's not a ripple effect because of people getting anxious and starting withdrawing."

And there was a comment from former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers who served during the Clinton Administration and then he served as a chief economic adviser during the Obama Administration. The economist with those Democratic ties also supported the moves of the Biden Administration.

"The broad approach that was taken to close SVB while supporting its depositors and to make available support to the banking system more broadly - I think that was the right approach and I think it will insulate the economy."

UB School of Management Professor and Finance Chair Cristian Tiu says it is not correct to make any comparison with the 2008 financial crisis when banks faced major losses with the collapsed mortgage market.

But Tiu does point out that the Federal Reserve's tricky balancing act of interest rate tweaks to counter inflation is a factor for banks competing for customers. "The fact that the rates change so unexpectedly makes it very difficult for the treasuries of these banks to navigate this environment."

Professor Tiu emphasizes that our local banks such as M&T and KeyBank are much different in their customer mix.

"I don't think local banks have the depositors base or clients whose business volatility is so high that overnight they will walk out of the bank with the money. I don't see that risk at play here at all."