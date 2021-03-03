New York State urges residents to e-file taxes, use direct deposit

The state is touting the e-file approach this tax season, saying it's 'safer, faster, and more efficient' than paper returns.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State residents can receive any potential tax refunds by up to two weeks by e-filing their return and choosing direct deposit.

"Combining the power of electronic filing and direct deposit is the most secure and efficient way to submit your tax return and receive any refund due," New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt said Wednesday in a statement.

"We strive to issue refunds as quickly as possible, and you can help by filing an accurate return and choosing to have your refund directly deposited into your bank account."

If you do file by mail, the state encourages residents to make sure the address is correct. Any errors could delay potential refunds.