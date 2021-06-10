NYS Thruway Authority examines use of speed zone cameras in work zones

These cameras would work just like the cameras that were recently taken down in Buffalo school zones, where you would be automatically ticketed if you were speeding.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority held a virtual work session Wednesday evening, discussing the implementation of speed zone cameras in work zones.

These speed zone cameras would work just like the cameras that were just taken down in Buffalo school zones, where you would be automatically ticketed if you were speeding in a work zone.

Earlier Wednesday we spoke to State Senator Tim Kennedy, who sponsored the bill that would implement these speed zone cameras.

"This is strictly about construction zones and the workforce that's out there doing the work. They're operating machinery, oftentimes they're standing right next to traffic going by them at 55, 65 miles an hour," Kennedy said.

"And of course, more than that, as people are speeding through these work zones, and not paying any attention to the signage that should be slowing them down and keeping these workers safe. This is another tool in the toolbox that the workers will have in order to protect themselves and their families."

Kennedy said this pilot program would implement 30 cameras across the state so the Thruway Authority can determine if it was successful before widespread use of the system.