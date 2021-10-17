More 'Let's Go Buffalo!' Little People packs by Fisher-Price found

The net proceeds from the sale of the 'Let's Go Buffalo!' packs will be donated to The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — About a month ago now, hundreds of people were lined up in an attempt to buy Fisher-Price's "Let's Go Buffalo" special edition of Little People.

They sold out in the matter of hours the first time they came out, and now they might be restocked again.

2 On Your Side received a picture from Haley on Facebook, saying she found the Little People at the Wegmans on McKinley Parkway on Sunday morning. You could see by the look on her daughter's face, she was extremely excited to have her hands on the set.

We reached out to Wegmans to see if they are definitely back in stock. We did not receive an immediate response.

