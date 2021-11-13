Money for New York State rental assistance program running out

Demand for the state's rental assistance program has far outpaced what money is available. As of Friday the state has paid out or earmarked more than $2 billion.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The federal COVID funds set aside to help New York renters and landlords pay rent are close to running out.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, demand for the New York State rental assistance program has far outpaced what money is available. As of this week, the state has paid out or earmarked more than $2 billion.

Because of the dwindling funds, New York is no longer accepting most rental aid requests from renters and landlords.

The governor's office said in a press release Friday it has asked the federal government for an additional $996 million to try and keep the program running.

In late August, Governor Hochul, on her first day in office, announced a series of changes to both attract more applications and accelerate payments within New York State's Emergency Rental Assistance Program.