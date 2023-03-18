March Madness underway with sports betting in New York

Since then, nearly $1 billion was generated for the state . And those numbers are only going to get higher, especially this month. Most of that money goes towards education.

"Remember that jersey had it first, New Yorkers were crossing the border to go to Jersey to make wagers. I knew when we opened in New York and we can stay home that was going to make a big impact for the state and a lot of business in the metropolitan area, but that's grown, and that's throughout the entire state now, and there's still a lot more growth to happen," said Johnny Avello, the director of sportsbook operations with DraftKings.